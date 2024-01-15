Madam Web Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who?

“Madame Web” is in theaters now and, although it’s based on the character from the “Spider-Man” comics, it’s not actually connected to any Spider-Man movie we’ve seen so far. Still, there Are There are a handful of spider-people to keep an eye on.

The film focuses on Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who develops the power to see the future after nearly dying on the job. In gaining these powers, she sees the future of three young women who are destined to become heroes – if they can only avoid being murdered in the present.

Why can they be murdered? Well, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) can also see the future, and has seen his own death at the hands of the trio, so he’s determined to kill them first.

So, here is our complete “Madame Web” cast and character guide.