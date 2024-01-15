Madam Web Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who?

“Madame Web” is in theaters now and, although it’s based on the character from the “Spider-Man” comics, it’s not actually connected to any Spider-Man movie we’ve seen so far. Still, there Are There are a handful of spider-people to keep an eye on.
The film focuses on Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who develops the power to see the future after nearly dying on the job. In gaining these powers, she sees the future of three young women who are destined to become heroes – if they can only avoid being murdered in the present.
Why can they be murdered? Well, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) can also see the future, and has seen his own death at the hands of the trio, so he’s determined to kill them first.
So, here is our complete “Madame Web” cast and character guide.
Cassie Webb (Dakota Johnson) – Cassandra Webb, better known as Cassie, is destined to become the Madame Webb of comics. But this is a younger version of the character, and she’s played by “50 Shades of Grey” and “Suspiria” star Dakota Johnson.
Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney) Although she is destined to become Silk, we meet this hero in the film in the form of Julia Cornwall. She is shy and nervous at this point in her life, and is played by “Euphoria” and “Anyone But You” star Sydney Sweeney.
Anya Corazon (Isabella Merced) – Anya Corazon is an intelligent young woman who is also set to gain her powers in the future. She is brought to life by Isabella Merced, who fans may know from “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” or “Instant Family.” She will play Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” next year.
Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor) – Dakota Johnson’s character must be protected by Mattie Franklin, completing the trio of girls. She comes from a wealthy family, but not from great parents. She is played by Celeste O’Connor, who starred in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Freaky”.
Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) – The man who begins the action of “Madame Web” is Ezekiel Sims, as he hunts down three women he believes are destined to kill. Fans will best recognize the French actor as Malik El Jebena from “A Prophet.”
Ben Parker (Adam Scott) – In this universe, Cassie Webb is actually Ben Parker’s partner at work – yes, the same man who eventually becomes Uncle Ben. In this story, he is played by “Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott.
Mary Parker (Emma Roberts) “Madame Web” takes place in a universe where Spider-Man isn’t even born yet. And in that universe, Emma Roberts plays his mother, Mary Parker. The actress previously starred in “Scream Queens,” “American Horror Story” and “We’re the Millers.”
Amaria (Zosia Mamet) – Every villain needs a tech-savvy sidekick, and in the case of Ezekiel Sims, it’s Amaria. She is his “lady in the chair” and is played by Zosia Mamet. You’ll recognize her from the recent “The Flight Attendant,” but Mamet also played Shoshanna in “Girls.”

