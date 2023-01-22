Madness for Hogwarts Legacy: the Harry Potter video game has not yet been released and is already breaking sales records

One month after its official launch, Hogwarts Legacythe expected video game from the saga of Harry Potterbegan to break records and already It is the best-selling title on the download platform Steam.

The Warner Bros. game, which will come to PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC in February, it is located in the general ranking behind Apex Legends, Counter Strike Y dota 2all free download titles that are play without paying

Hogwarts LegacyAlso tops the list of steam most wantedabove Eleven Piece Odyssey, The Day Before, Dead Space Y Starfieldwhich will also arrive this year.

The gamer adventure takes place in the 21st century, before the events of the novels and movies.For: (Photo: Portkey Games)

The long-awaited magical adventure is one of the video games that aroused the most expectation among fans and gamers. It will be a MMORPGacronyms that in English refer to videogame massively multiplayer online role-playingwith the gameplay of titles of open world, but set within the Potter universe.

As for the plot, it will revolve around a rebellion of goblins and an alliance with dark magicians, during the 19th century, before the events that have been seen in the novels written by JK Rowling and in hit movies.

The developers explained that the video game will make use of Unreal Engine graphics enginewhich promises an amazing graphics experience.

The constant delays in the launch of Hogwarts Legacy

The prequel game Harry Potter officially postponed its release twice. In principle, it was scheduled to see the light of day in 2021. But since then, date changes for its premiere have become almost common.

Back in January 2022, developer Portkey Games had explained that the delay was to ensure the game was given “the time it needs.” And in August of last year, the rescheduling was due to the fact that the title was not ready yet and it was I needed more time.

Finally, after the delaysboth the studio and Warner confirmed that everything was ready and Hogwarts Legacy It would be available on next-generation consoles and PC on February 10.

Unfortunately, those with older generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) will have to wait until april 4 in order to download and play the appropriate version.

For its part, the adaptation for the Nintendo Switch will be further delayed: the announced date for its arrival on the portable device is July 25.