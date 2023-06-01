Madonna and Sam Smith to collaborate on ‘Vulgar’ in June

A wonderful collaboration is in the making. It was announced yesterday that artists Madonna and Sam Smith are coming together for a single. That collaboration had been teased for a while, but now it’s finally here. called single Impolite And will be released on Friday 9th June.

Sam Smith and Madonna will come out with a new single next week. In recent weeks, both Sam Smith and Madonna have dropped little hints about new music. Last week, Smith had already shared a short teaser which could read the names of both the actors and whisper their names. So it is only a matter of time before the official announcement of the collaboration will also be made.

Impolite

Madonna also announced the collab yesterday with a new piece of artwork. The single will be released on Friday 9th June Impolite, The shared artwork includes the initials S&M, which of course refers to the singer and Sam Smith. Behind the initials are two photographs of performers wearing corsets.

According to various sources, the song must have been first heard on Sam Smith’s tour in the United Kingdom. But that scoop ultimately didn’t come as the singer is bound to rest from the doctor. So it is unknown whether he will resume his tour Impolite Officially released on 9 June.

Whether or not Madonna will play the song during her upcoming ‘Celebration World Tour’ remains to be seen. That tour will begin in the United States in July and can be seen at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 21, 2023.

View announcement here Impolite,