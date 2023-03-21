Madonna appears in a mysterious photo with Max Martin, Anitta’s producer

With a click shared this Monday (20th), through her Twitter, Madonna proved that she was in the studio with none other than pop wizard Max Martin.

“When in doubt, go to work… Nothing silences noise and pessimists better than the creative process”, wrote Madonna in the post.

The producer’s team, it is worth remembering, was responsible for “Boys Don’t Cry”, the most pop hit from Anitta’s last album and which won a clip with an air of overproduction, in the best way “a hit like Max Martin”.

Pop Wizard: Who Is Max Martin After All?

Owner of 5 Grammy Awards, Max Martin is famous for collaborating with the biggest stars of pop music, such as Britney Spears, Taylor Swift It is Katy Perry. He is also one of the producers of “Blinding Lights”, from The Weeknda song that spent the most time on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, in 2016, the musician received the “Polar Music”, an award informally considered the world’s “Nobel of Music”.

Rarely in the spotlight, the professional is responsible for some of the greatest classics in world pop music such as “Baby One More Time”, “Oops! I Did It Again”, by Britney Spears; “Larger Than Life” and “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys; “Domino” by Jessie J; “Confident”, by Demi Lovato”, “I Kissed a Girl” and “Roar”, by Katy Perry, among several other songs. In addition, in the field of musical compositions, Max Martin is in third place as the musician who scored the most # 1 on Billboard, behind only two Beatles (Paul McCartney and John Lennon). In this excerpt from the documentary below, several mega stars of world music like P!nk, Adam Levine, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, praise the musician.

Unlike North Americans and Brazilians, for example, the Swedes, it is worth remembering, have as part of their culture, the ideal of the Law of Jante, where their community devalues ​​everyone who is different or who is more successful than others. . In other words: no one goes around bragging too much about the success they have achieved in life. The idea is that the community ideal will always prevail over the individual, which explains why the Swedes remain silent after decades as the biggest exporters of pop music in the world market. Recently, an anthem-only musical by Max Martin was put together and premiered in London.

Check out the trailer and a video of the rehearsals below: