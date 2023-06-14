Madonna joins illustrious company with hits in five different decades thanks to hit single ‘Popular’

musicMadonna (64) joins a small group of artists who have had hits on the Billboard Hot 100, the most important US chart, in at least five different decades. Through her collaboration ‘Popular’ with The Weeknd, she can now compete with Cher. , the only other woman to become a member of that club.

Although the pop icon has mainly made news in recent years for bizarre TikTok videos, faux pas and boyfriends younger than her eldest daughter, she’s back in the music business. How else: Billboard announced that “Popular,” the single created for the much-loved HBO series “The Idol,” will debut at No. 43 on June 17. 90, 00, 10 and now 20. She follows in the footsteps of Cher, who entered the history books with a string of hits between the ’60s and ’00s.

Madonna made her Billboard Hot 100 debut in 1983 with “Holiday” and had 18 more hits that decade, including “Like a Virgin” and “Like a Prayer”. She continued her success in the ’90s with no less than 24 hits like ‘Vogue’ and ‘Frozen’. In the Naughties she reestablished herself with twelve hits like ,music’ and ‘Don’t tell me’.



In the past decade, the Queen of Pop was no longer queen of the charts, but she managed to top the US charts twice, with ‘Give Me All Your Lovin’ and ‘Bitch I’m Madonna’ (both with Nicki Minaj). next,Popular’, Madonna may soon enter the Billboard charts with ‘Vulgar’, a new duet with Sam Smith.

great company

Cher is the only other woman to power the charts (Billboard) with fresh hits for five consecutive decades. Many men belong to the illustrious company of the Billboard list: Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, Elvis Presley, Smokey Robinson, The Rolling Stones, Santana and Stevie Wonder.

In fact, Jackson and McCartney have been on the Hot 100 in seven different decades. This is partly due to songs that later re-entered the charts and the group success of The Jackson 5 (Jackson) and The Beatles (McCartney) in the 1960s.

