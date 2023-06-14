Madonna joins illustrious company with hits spanning five different decades

Madonna joins a small group of artists who have had hits on the most important US chart, the Billboard Hot 100, in at least five different decades. popular With her association with The Weeknd, she can now compete with Cher as the only other female member of that club.

Although the pop icon has mainly made news in recent years with bizarre TikTok videos, faux pas and boyfriends younger than her eldest daughter, she’s back in the music business. How else: Billboard Says So popularA Song Made for the Acclaimed HBO Series SculptureComing out June 17 at number 43. With this, Madonna has had hits in the major American music charts in the 80’s, 90’s, 00’s, 10’s and now in the 20’s. He’s next to Cher, who entered the history books with the hit Between the 60’s and 00’s.

Madonna debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983 Holiday and spawned eighteen more hits that decade, including like a Virgin And like a Prayer. She continued her success in the 90s with no less than 24 hits, imagine the trend And frozen, In the Naughties she reestablished herself with twelve hits like music And do not tell me,



In the last decade, the Queen of Pop was no longer the queen of the charts, but with give me all your love And bitch i’m madonna She managed to make it to the US charts twice (both with Nicki Minaj). next to popular can do madonna soon ImpoliteA new duet with Sam Smith hits the Billboard charts.

The 64-year-old singer has appeared in the Dutch Top 40 with 55 songs, making her the most successful singer of all time. her last hit was in 2012, but popular And porn – Those who were at Tipparade last week – they are aiming to return next Friday. And then he also has five decades of hit songs in the Netherlands.

So Cher is the only woman to have filled the hit lists (Billboard and Top 40) with fresh hits for five consecutive decades. Many men belong to the illustrious company of the Billboard list: Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, Elvis Presley, Smokey Robinson, The Rolling Stones, Santana and Stevie Wonder.

In fact, Jackson and McCartney have been on the Hot 100 in seven different decades. This is partly due to songs that later re-entered the charts and the group success of The Jackson 5 (Jackson) and The Beatles (McCartney) in the 1960s.

