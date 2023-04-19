Madonna, Timberlake and more artists protest after young black man is shot for wrong address

Admin 1 day ago Entertainment Leave a comment 46 Views

Artists go to social networks to express their indignation at the case. Photos: Frazer Harrison; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images (POPline use authorized); Ralph Yarl personal collection

On the night of the last day April 13th, Thursday, a mistake happened. And, because of that, a black life was barely taken away… On the occasion, the teenager Ralph Yarl, age 16went to look for his siblings at a friend’s house and, after making the mistake of ringing the bell of another house, he went shot for one 84 year old white male, Andrew Lester. The event, which took place in Kansas City, Missouri, United Statesreverberates worldwide and mobilizes several North American artists.

Photo: Ralph Yarl’s personal collection

READ MORE:

Shortly after the incident, the injured youth was hospitalized in critical condition and, in this sunday (16)he was released. The criminal, in turn, was arrested and subjected to a 24 hour investigative arrest. Subsequently, the owner of the residence where the crime took place was released until the investigation was completed.

In this case, there are no images from cameras that caught the crime or reports from witnesses who were close to the scene, which made it more difficult to complete the investigation. However, the lawyers hired by the victim’s family, Lee Merritt and Ben Crumpissued a statement over the weekend demanding immediate action to hold the shooter accountable.

Now there is confirmation that Andrew Lester will answer for two crimes: aggression and criminal act with firearm. One of them may even result in the penalty of life imprisonment.

Advertising




Advertising

The event, which made headlines in press vehicles around the world, has been repudiated by the US art classwhich mobilizes in favor of Ralph Yarlin favor of human rights and against racism and the carrying of weapons. Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Hudson, Naomi Campbell, Lauren Jauregui e Halle Berry are some of the artists who have already spoken out on social media and shown support for the young man shot twice in the head.

See testimonials:

Follow the translated version of what the artists said:

READ MORE:

And here in Brazil… How many artists took a stand on the delivery man who was whipped by a woman in RJ?!

the delivery guy Max Angelo dos Santos, 36 years oldwas not shot as Ralph Yarlhowever, his morals were injured and he was publicly attacked and humiliated by the former athlete, volleyball teacher and nutritionist Sandra Mathias Correia de Sá.

In the last day 9while walking his dog in São Conrado, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Sandra would have been irritated by the fact that max and other delivery men were occupying the sidewalk and, not satisfied with punching the worker, decided to whip him with his dog’s collar.

the aggressor went to testify in this Monday (17)as part of an investigation by injury and bodily injury. Now, Sandra will make a corpus delicti examination to evaluate possible marks and injuries.

The video of the act of aggression went viral on social networks and the event reverberated in the media. After commotion and mobilization for what the delivery man had suffered, the presenter Luciano Huck and the actor Joao Vicente de Castro organized a kitty for what max could fulfill the dream of home ownership. In less than 48 hours, the collection had already surpassed BRL 210 thousand.

But the question remains: how many people found out about the crime through social networks and the press, and how many of them found out through artists taking a stand? A Brazilian artistic class Did you give the case the visibility it deserved in front of your thousands of followers?

In addition to Luciano Huck It is Joao Vicente de Castro, not many artists and influencers went to the internet to discuss the subject. The absence was felt even among those black artists who constantly defend the cause, and are seen as its main agents.

There is, then, a bridge that differentiates the attitude towards cases like these between the American and Brazilian cultures. What will happen?

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Who is Megan Fox’s ‘gemela’ that triumphs on OnlyFans? | Taylor Ryan | revtli | ANSWERS

the actress megan fox he has won many fanatics thanks to his beauty and sensuality, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved