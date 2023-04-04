Madonna turns 64: See 10 striking phrases from the queen of pop

singer Madonna Photo: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Born August 16, 1958, in Bay City, Michigan, Madonna Louise Ciccone turns 64 with many projects in the pipeline. One of these will be a collection of remixes of her greatest hits by Madonna and partnerships with names like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Maluma. The idea is to gather the 50 songs that reached the 1st place in a single Billboard list. The launch is scheduled for Saturday, August 19th.

And, to celebrate the birthday of the Queen of Pop, we selected 10 phrases, check them out below:

Continues after advertising

“When I was a child, I thought I was black. All my classmates were black and I only listened to black music, in short, everything revolved around the black race. If being black is synonymous with peace of mind, then I was black .”

“In high school, I was the biggest nerd. I thought I was silly, uninteresting and silly. I didn’t fit in with any group. I only started drinking for real after my divorce (with actor Sean Penn) at the age of 30.”

‘I’m always looking for something new, a new inspiration, a new philosophy, a new way of looking at something, a new talent. I don’t follow rules. I never followed and I won’t start now’

‘The reason bigotry, sexism, racism, homophobia exist is fear. People are afraid of their own feelings, afraid of the unknown. If something makes you feel good, I say: Do it! I don’t know what you’re waiting for’.

“If you’re talking about the far right and the rights being taken away from, say, the LGBT+ community or women’s rights… I’m obviously traumatized and horrified.”

“When you think about the amount of people who have died, been killed, been injured, whose lives have been irrevocably altered because of America’s lack of gun control, it’s a very, very big problem.”

“And finally, don’t get old. Because getting old is a sin. You will be criticized, you will be despised and, definitely, your music will not be played on the radio”

“This is a crazy time because we’ve fought so hard for many of these freedoms, and now it seems like they’re systematically being taken away… it doesn’t make me feel hopeless. It just makes me want to react.”

“I’m a freedom fighter, a feminist with a rebellious heart, and if you can’t give a logical reason for ‘no’ I won’t take it.” (she said at the time of the refusal to adopt her daughter Mercy)

“It’s very irritating. He wears my clothes and it looks better in him. He can even wear a dress and look macho,” praising his 16-year-old son David.