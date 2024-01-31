Maduro violates Barbados agreement by calling unitary forum “terrorist” on camera





This Tuesday, Nicolás Maduro violated the Barbados agreement by calling his political counterpart, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), “terrorist” in front of state television cameras.

“That decision was the result of an impeccable process of negotiation promoted by us by the Bolivarian government, a process of constant negotiation with the master and his servants,” Maduro commented in reference to the United States and opposition leaders.

Maduro said, “A process of dialogue with the US government, as you know partially, and parallel to a process of public dialogue with the so-called Unitary Forum, a delegation of the extremist opposition outside the constitution and the law.” Opposition delegation led by Gerardo Blied.

Furthermore, the Chavista spokesperson accused his counterpart of leaving the agreement “mortally wounded”.

The document signed in Barbados says in its third section, point five, that both parties should “promote a public discussion and a political and social environment conducive to the development of a peaceful and participatory electoral process without external interference, with respect for citizens.” Needed.” Electoral authorities, political actors, the Constitution and the laws of the country.”

Barbados Agreement by Lapatilla on Scribd