Maduro warns they will win “no matter what”

In an act before his followers, the President of the Republic, Nicolas MaduroEncouraged the ruling party to maintain unity and said that “Only the sovereign people are able to choose whether to remove or install a president.”

“With your Capriles, Guaidó, surnames, any invention must respect the peace of the people on the street. This side wins and we will win one way or the other.“, the national leader assured.

From Urdaneta Avenue, paying tribute to 32 years since the coup attempt on 4 February Maduro sent a message saying that “oligarchy and clans will never rule this country again.”

march of The Great Bolivarian Fury National Caravan arrives at the Miraflores PalaceTo hear the words of the official leader, who addressed the opposition leaders, whom he accused The rights of Venezuelans are not respected.

,If they don’t respect then we have to be ready to get our respect on the streets.With the people, in full civil-military union,” the head of state indicated.

Similarly, the Speaker of the National Assembly, george rodriguezwas remembered Call this Monday, February 5th in the afternoon, where the legislative branch meets Prepare proposed election program for Presidential elections.