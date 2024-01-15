Mafia II: Definitive Edition PC Game Full Version Free Download

Mafia II: Definitive is a 2010 action-adventure game developed by 2K Czech and published under the name 2K Games. The game was directed by Jack Scalfani and produced by Denby Grace. Mafia II: Definitive has been designed by Pavel Brzak, Josef Vasek, Jifi Matous, Jifi Rezac and Dan Vavra. Mafia II: Definitive has been programmed by Laurent Gorga, Michal Janacek and Dan Dolezel. The artist behind the game Mafia II: Definitive is Roman Hladik and it has been written by Dan Vavra.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition PC Game Download

Name Mafia II: Definitive Initial release date May 19, 2020 Platforms PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One Developer Hangar 13, D3T Editor 2K Games Designer Pavel Brzák Josef Vašek Jiří Matouš Jiří Řezáč Dan Vávra Series Mafia Category PC Games >Adventure, Shooting

What is the game about?

Mafia II: Definitive is a third-person perspective game in which players will travel through an entire city on foot or in any vehicle. Players will start doing different criminal activities and law enforcement officers will always be on them. If players play Mafia II: Definitive, then the main goal for them is to earn money and become one of the most powerful mafia bosses. The game comes with multiple levels and a great plot that will keep players hooked to the game at all times.

How to Play

The gameplay of Mafia II: Definitive is one of the most fun and action-packed games out there. The developers of the Mafia II: Definitive Edition game have made sure to develop Mafia II: Definitive with the latest possible technology, making the entire gaming experience seamless. If you want to play Mafia II: Definitive, make sure you learn all the controls, as the game assigns separate buttons for each control, making it quite a fun game.

Features of the games.

Mafia II: Definitive has been on the market for quite some time now and the popularity of the game has increased over the years. The main reason for the increasing popularity of the game is the great features it offers. Here we have listed some of the best features of the Mafia II: Definitive game.

Golden age drama

The game’s plot is inspired by iconic mafia dramas where players will be immersed in the charm and impossible escape of life. The plot of the game has multiple twists and turns that will keep players on the edge of their seats at all times.

Wide range of weapons

The Mafia II: Definitive game offers a wide range of weapons, so players can choose the one that suits their playing style. Each weapon in the game is unique in nature and fun to play.

Wide range of vehicles

In the game Mafia II: Definitive, vehicles play a very important role because they will help players get from one point to another. Each vehicle is unique and runs at different speeds and also has different controls that make it fun to drive. Unlocking cars is also quite fun in Mafia II: Definitive.

HD graphics

Mafia II: Definitive comes with some high-quality graphics where players can play and enjoy playing even on a big screen. The graphics surely add to the game’s animations, which are surely quite impressive.

The Mafia franchise games are one of the most played mafia games on the market. The story of the game Mafia II: Definitive is what holds the game together. If you are a fan of mafia games and love the Mafia series, then Mafia II: Definitive is a must-play game for you.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel i5-2500K or AMD FX-8120

RAM: 6GB

Operating system: Windows 8.1 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or 2GB AMD Radeon HD7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel i7-3770 or AMD FX 8350

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 8.1 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or 4GB AMD Radeon R9 290X

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Frequent questions

What is the minimum processor requirement for the game Mafia II: Definitive Edition? The minimum processor requirement for the game Mafia II: Definitive Edition is Intel i5 2500K or equivalent.

What is the minimum graphics card required for the game Mafia II: Definitive Edition? The minimum graphics card required for the game Mafia II: Definitive Edition is 2 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or equivalent.

Is the game Mafia II: Definitive Edition available on the Steam platform? Yes, the game Mafia II: Definitive Edition is available on the Steam platform.

