Magazine chooses Lady Gaga as one of the 10 best singers who became actresses

Simply the biggest we have! The singer Lady Gaga is getting ready to star in a new movie on the big screen and appeared on another of the lists made by the magazine Variety. That’s right! The publication ranked the Top 10 singers who became actresses over the last 35 years, and it’s clear that Lady Gaga has not been left out.

The artist even ranked third on the list for her performance in the film “A Star Is Born”, of 2018. With that, Lady Gaga was only behind Bjork It is Jennifer Hudson. In addition to the Top 3, artists like Cher, Janet Jackson It is Queen Latifah also appear in the ranking.

Lady Gaga is unsurpassed in the entertainment business. The multi-platinum, globally awarded actress, singer, songwriter, and superstar. Taking on the fourth start of a made-to-death movie, Gaga made Ally lovable, relatable, and tenderly accessible to audiences. She finds everything about Ally that works and brings that to the forefront of her performance, even as it makes her painfully vulnerable. This is proven by none other than the final number “I’ll Never Love Again”, a shattering moment for the viewer, closing the film on a high”, wrote Variety about the third place.

Check the list:

1- Bjork – “Dancer in the Dark” (2000)

two- Jennifer Hudson – “Dreamgirls” (2006)

3- Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born” (2018)

4- Cher – “Moonstruck” (1987)

5- courtney love – “The People vs. Larry Flynt” (1996)

6- Mary J. Blige – “Mudbound” (2017)

7- Janelle Monae – “Hidden Stars” (2016)

8- Janet Jackson – “Poetic Justice” (1993)

9- Queen Latifah – “Chicago” (2002)

10- Bette Midler – “For the Boys” (1991)

It is worth remembering that Lady Gaga has acted in films such as “machete kills(2013), “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For(2014), “A Star Is Born” (2018) and “House of Gucci” (2021), the 2018 being responsible for his rise as a performer beyond music. Just to give you an idea, the singer received two nominations for oscarone in the category “Best actress” and another in “Best Original Song”, for the successful film, which had “Shallow“, sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper as a soundtrack.

And it doesn’t stop there! Now Lady Gaga is preparing to take another big step in her acting career. That’s because she will play the character harlequin in the movie “joker 2” (“Joker: Folie à Deux”), which is scheduled for release in october 2024. Anyone else looking forward to the future release?