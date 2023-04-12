Maggi extends his deal with Giants

maggihand in hand with its range of oriental noodles FUSIANrenews its sponsorship commitment with the esports club again giants. The brand belonging to the multinational nestle It amounts to official global partner and will wear in the team’s jersey until next year. In this way, Maggi reinforces its bet on esportsa universe of which he has been a part since 2021.

Under this agreement, Maggi will have presence on the sleeve of the official jersey, on their social networks and on the different Giants broadcast channels, as well as on the rest of their physical and digital media. Maggi consolidates as one of the most important brands in the sector of professional video game competitions and this will be reflected through the network of Giants players and creators, who join the profiles of the organization more than 30 million followers.

The Maggi logo will be visible in the national and international competitions of Giants, which competes in League of Legends, Valorant and fighting games. In the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT)a tournament of global impact that brings together 30 of the most powerful esports clubs of the moment, the brand of the multinational Nestlé already has a presence in the team’s clothing, which in their matches has surpassed audiences of 250,000 viewers live.

We had everything ready to record a video with @Th3AntonioGG but it has arrived @ViiZzzm and… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/61ggHJF1Jo — Giants (@GiantsGaming) April 11, 2023

After two successful years together, both companies return to work in formats for the present 2023. The renewal announcement took place through a fun spot starring Th3Antonio and ViiZzzm, streamers of the Malaga club. This audiovisual piece can be seen this Tuesday on Giants’ digital platforms, as well as all the content that the organization will launch with Maggi throughout this year.

Paul CanosaChief Commercial Officer (CRO) of Giants, highlights: “It is a pride to continue counting on Maggi as partner of the team and see him grow within esports, in this case, including your brand identity on our t-shirt. This upgrade is the tip of a pyramid whose base is made up of the content creationthe association with our players and influencersthe amplification of campaigns and the being able to work with Diego Gallegos, chef with a Michelin Star and a benchmark for sustainability in his laboratory at the Sollo restaurant. For our part, we thank the brand for the trust it has placed in recent years.”

For his part, Ariadna KunProduct Manager of Maggi, explains: “We have been supporting the Giants for more than two years. Since then, we have been present at the ‘giants’ dinners and in numerous content on networks. This year we wanted to go one step further and reinforce our commitment to esports. As? Accompanying them with our logo also on the team shirt. This exciting sponsorship brings us even closer to our young audience through gaming and fun. We are convinced that, together, we will be very successful.”