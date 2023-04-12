Maggi joins esports and will wear the Giants jersey – PublicidAD Newspaper

maggiby the hand of his Fusian oriental noodle rangerenews its sponsorship commitment with the club of esports Giants. The brand belonging to the multinational nestle It amounts to official global partner and will wear in the team’s jersey until next year. Thus, maggi reinforces its commitment to esports, a universe of which it has been a part since 2021.

Under this agreement, maggi will have a presence on the sleeve of the official shirt, on its social networks and on the different broadcast channels of giantsas well as in the rest of its physical and digital supports. maggi consolidates itself as one of the most important brands in the sector of professional video game competitions and this will be reflected through the network of players and creators of giantswho together with the organization’s profiles have more than 30 million followers.

The logo of maggi will be visible in national and international competitions giantswhich competes in League of Legends, Valorant and fighting games. In the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), a tournament of global impact that brings together 30 of the most powerful esports clubs of the moment, the brand of the multinational nestle It already has a presence in the team’s clothing, which in its matches has exceeded audiences of 250,000 live viewers.

After two years of success together, both companies return to work in formats for the present in 2023. The renewal announcement took place through a fun spot in which they star Th3Antonio and ViiZzzm, streamers of the Malaga club. This audiovisual piece can be seen this Tuesday on the digital platforms of giantsas well as all the content that the organization will launch in the hands of maggi throughout this year.

Pablo Canosa, Chief Commercial Officer (CRO) of giantshighlights: «It is a pride to continue having Maggi as a team partner and to see him grow within esports, in this case, including his brand identity on our jersey. This upgrade is the tip of a pyramid whose base is made up of the creation of content, the association with our players and influencers, the amplification of campaigns and the ability to work with Diego Gallegos, a chef with a Michelin Star and a benchmark for sustainability in his laboratory at Sollo restaurant. For our part, we thank the brand for the trust it has placed in recent years.”

For his part, Ariadna Kun, Maggi Product ManagerExplain: “We have supported the Giants for more than two years. Since then, we have been present at the ‘giants’ dinners and in numerous content on networks. This year we wanted to go one step further and strengthen our commitment to esports. As? Accompanying them with our logo also on the team shirt. This exciting sponsorship brings us even closer to our young audience through gaming and fun. We are convinced that together we will be very successful.”