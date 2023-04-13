Maggi once again bets on esports with Giants

giants go on reinforcing itself as a club to continue being for many years one of the references of electronic sports in Spain thanks to both its successes in sports and its good movements when it comes to creating a narrative, a brand and a good commercial strategy.

This week without going any further, the club based in Malaga has announced that it strengthens its ties with Maggi which, from the range of its oriental noodles, FUSIAN renews again as a sponsor of the giants for the remainder of this season.

The brand that belongs to the multinational Nestl has in fact decided strengthen your presence in esports in this new alliance, rising to Giants Official Global Partner to wear in the team shirt until next year, with a hole in the sleeve of the official shirt, in addition to appearing on social networks, broadcast channels and different actions.

Therefore, the Maggi logo will be visible in national and international game tournaments such as League of Legends, Valorant or the different championships that feature fighting games.

It’s a pride to see Maggi grow in esports

“It’s a proud to continue counting on Maggi as a partner of the team and see him grow within esports, in this case, including his brand identity on our jersey,” said Pablo Canosa, Giants Chief Commercial Officer (CRO). “This upgrade is the tip of a pyramid whose base is made up of the content creation, the association with our players and influencers, the amplification of campaigns and being able to work with Diego Gallegos, chef with a Michelin Star and a benchmark for sustainability in his laboratory at Sollo restaurant. For our part, we thank the brand for the trust it has placed in recent years.”

For her part, Ariadna Kun, Product Manager of Maggi, explains: “We have been supporting the Giants for more than two years. Since then, we have been present at the giants’ dinners and in numerous content on networks. This year we wanted to go one step further and strengthen our commitment to esports. how? Accompanying them with our logo also on the team shirt. This exciting sponsorship brings us even closer to our young audience through gaming and fun. We are convinced that, together, we will reap many successes.”