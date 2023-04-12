Maggi reinforces its commitment to gaming

Maggi Fusian renews its sponsorship with the Giants esports club and this year, it also reinforces it by becoming the club’s official global sponsor. In this way, the brand, which has supported the Giants since 2021, consolidates its commitment to gaming and its support for the team.

So that, Maggi Fusian will wear on the sleeve of the official Giants jersey, in addition to maintaining its presence on social networks and different channels of the team. The logo of Maggi’s range of oriental noodles will be visible in the professional video game competitions that the club plays at a national and international level, such as League of Legends, Fighting Games or the Valorant Champions Tour, a tournament capable of bringing together more than 250,000 viewers live.

“We have supported the Giants for more than two years. Since then, we have been present at the ‘giants’ dinners and in numerous content on networks. But This year we wanted to go one step further and strengthen our commitment to esports. As? Also accompanying them with our logo on the team shirt. This exciting sponsorship brings us even closer to our young audience through gaming and fun. We are convinced that, together, we will reap many successes”, explains Ariadna Kun, product manager of Maggi Fusian.

From Giants, Pablo Canosa, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), appreciates the trust placed in the club by the brand. “It is a pride to continue counting on Maggi as a team partner and see him grow within esports, in this case, including his brand identity on our jersey. This upgrade is the tip of a pyramid whose base is made up of content creation, association with our players and influencers ”, he highlights.