Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 will be retired by the Orlando Magic on Feb. 13, becoming the third NBA franchise to pay tribute to the four-time champion and Hall of Fame member.

Shaquille O’nealWill be the first player to wear number 32 in Orlando Magic Take away his jersey number. The Los Angeles Lakers retired his number 34 jersey in April 2013, and the Miami Heat retired his number 32 jersey in December 2016. O’Neal won three titles with the Lakers and another title with the Heat.

“When someone asks who was the first player to do it officially orlando magic On the map, the answer is simple: Shaquille O’nealsaid the executive director of orlando magic, Alex Martins. “He led this franchise to new heights on and off the court and his legacy is still felt within our organization today. On behalf of the DeVos family, we are excited to honor Shakeel Extending number 32 to the roof of Kia Center Court, where it will remain forever.”

Shaquille O’Neal during a game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks in 1996. The Magic announced they would retire O’Neal’s number 32 on February 13. Photo: AP

o’neill He was the first pick in the 1992 NBA draft. orlando magicand spent his first four professional seasons there before leaving for the Lakers in 1996. He was NBA Rookie of the Year for Orlando in 1993, and was an All-Star in his four seasons with the Magic, leading them to their first Finals. NBA in 1995 and still ranks among the franchise’s career leaders in several categories, including blocked shots (second, 824), rebounds (third, 3,691) and points scored (sixth, 8,019).

The decision was announced Thursday on TNT’s “NBA Tip-Off,” a show O’Neal has been a part of for several years. O’Neal said he is especially grateful to Magic’s original owner Rich DeVos, who died in 2018, for bringing them to Orlando.

“It was a great four years there,” O’Neill said on the show. “I just wanted to come in and make a name for myself…I want to thank the city of Orlando, thank the Orlando Magic organization. I appreciate them so much.”

The Magic have seen three other players wear number 32 since O’Neal left in 1996. Jeremy Richardson wore it for 12 games in the 2008–09 season, Justin Harper wore it for 14 games in the 2011–12 season, and C.J. He played 95 games over two seasons from 2015–2017.

The retirement ceremony will take place after Orlando’s game against Oklahoma City, which will be televised on TNT. O’Neal was inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame in 2015, the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.