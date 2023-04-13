‘Magical and incredible’: meet Lua, the youngest Canta+ semifinalist

At the age of 16, Ana Lua Mendonça was the last classified for the Canta+ semifinal in this second season. Born in Florianópolis and resident of the North of the Island, she was considered by the judges as one of the highlights of the competition.

Even though she is not so experienced on stage and shows, Lua, as she is known, says that her passion for music is something old. “Since I was a little girl, I always loved singing, it was always something that made me happy and made everything a thousand times better”, she says.

Lua’s parents always knew that the young girl liked to sing and “invent lyrics” at home. Both also sang and played in church, which ensured the teenager’s first inspirations. “I grew up and met more singers, and then I ended up being inspired a lot by Billie Eilish”, she reveals.

His first glimpse into the world of music was a video posted on the internet in which he sings the song roar, by Katy Perry, with a neighbor. “Everyone who saw the video praised me a lot. It made me very happy and confident.”

The girl has also had some experiences in school choirs and singing competitions, but never “something as big”, as she says, as Canta+.

Experience in the program

Lua classified her experience going on stage at Canta+ as “very incredible”. “I was very happy and, at the same time, very anxious about everything. Just knowing that I would be on TV was a very good experience.”

Nervousness, however, was imminent. “The essential thing was the support of everyone behind the scenes, it helped me at all times, before and after going on stage”, he reports.

interpreting the song valerie, by singer Amy Winehouse, Lua had a highly praised performance. “I’ve always enjoyed singing this song, even if the lyrics don’t have much to do with me”. The key, therefore, was to interpret. “I felt really good singing,” she says.

Ana Lua returns to the Canta+ stage on April 22, for the semifinal dispute. This Saturday (15), however, the program brings together the semifinalists in a moment of immersion. The reality show airs at 1:30 pm on NDTV and not NA+. The grand live final will take place on the stage of Hard Rock Live Florianópolis, on April 29th.

