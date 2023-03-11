Magnificent. The Mango dress that will make you feel like a Greek goddess – NiT

Over the years, several celebrities have worn similar proposals on the red carpets. A cut with more than a millennium of history.

Lady Gaga, Kate Middleton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Connie Britton, Margot Robbie. What do these women have in common? In addition to being well-known names, they all love a good cape dress, with flowing and refined details on the back. If there’s one thing that’s never lacking on a red carpet, it’s these proposals that fit any body type and size.

Capes have been a fashion staple for over a thousand years, and their origin is not known. In 1066 there were already illustrations of soldiers and shepherds who wore them around their shoulders. In medieval times, in the 1300s, there is a portrait of a woman who had that same garment, this time attached to the collar of her dress.

Alongside this, the Greek goddess style also continues to be greatly adored among millions of women. Chanel, Valentino and Dior are some of the examples of brands that have already replicated that ethereal look in different pieces of clothing. Fortunately, fast fashion brands also have items in their stores that will make you feel confident and, of course, like a goddess.

At Mango, we find a dress that brings both aesthetics together, thus creating a very refined piece. But don’t let that fool you: the highly visible opening at the back adds a good dose of edginess. This detail makes that proposal a good option for the hottest summer days, since there is a way for the air to circulate there — thus preventing that feeling of claustrophobia.

It will release a new confidence in you.

The satin fabric, which provides fluidity and lightness, makes it a sure bet for all women, with different body types. At the same time, if you like more modest models, the long length will be another plus point. This material, which was one of the great trends of the 90s, also gives the piece a more sensual look.

The dress is not one of Mango’s cheapest, but the €59.99 investment will pay off when you try it on and feel a newfound confidence that only fashion can create. As we said, it is friendly to all body types, which can be seen in the number of sizes available — ranging from XS (which is almost sold out) to XL. It can be purchased online or in physical stores.

If you prefer black dresses, click on the gallery and discover dozens of proposals from different brands and prices.

see gallery

“>

It costs €99.95 at Massimo Dutti.