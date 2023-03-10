Maiara and Fernando Zor resume dating for the 11th time

Great example of a “yoyo” couple, Maiara and Fernando are back together. This is at least the tenth time they’ve gotten back together. Remember the story of this and other couples!
Speculation began last weekend, when Fernando was seen disembarking at Goiânia airport and being received by Maiara’s mother, Almira Henrique. That was enough to raise a wave on social media.
In a press release, Fernando highlighted that he is a friend of Almira and that he went to Goiás to do shows alongside his partner Sorocaba. In fact, the duo is committed. This Thursday (09), the agenda reserves a presentation in Alexânia, in the interior of the state.
Last Tuesday (07), fans saw the two together in a car, in Orizona (GO). A woman posted a photo on Twitter with the sertaneja: “In my office, calm, when I go out the door (there are) Maiara and Fernando Zor”
Throughout last Wednesday (08), several journalists stated that they had returned for the 11th time, after all, there were at least ten breakups.
In the early evening of last Wednesday (08), Fernando published a text about International Women’s Day on Instagram. In the fifth and last photo of the carousel, he posted one with Maira. In part of the caption, he wrote: “Mulheres da Minha Vida”.
“A flower for all the warriors who, despite everything, remain standing. Woman, your last name is strength, beauty and freedom. May your inner universe overflow happiness, light and protection. March 8 is your day, but every day is your day. I love you, women of my life”, posted the sertanejo.
Fernando and Maiara started dating in 2019. In 2022, the couple (or ex-couple?) lived, perhaps, the most intense year in their relationship. In April, they broke up, but came back a few days later, got engaged and reinforced their vows of love.
In July, they broke up and quickly got back together. In September, they broke up, but that time everyone thought it would be for good. At the time, she posted a video with a horn head, indicating a betrayal.
One of their breakups was in 2021. At the time, according to many specialized sites, Fernando was jealous of her with singer Juliano, another sertanejo. He pairs up with Henrique.
In the celebrity universe, there are other cases of “yo-yo” couples. Actor Arthur Aguiar and influencer Maíra Cardi, for example. They started dating in 2017, got married in the same year and broke up at least three times, largely because of his betrayals.
They have a daughter, Sophia, and today they are separated. A few weeks ago, by the way, she took on another relationship, with businessman Thiago Nigro.
Actor Rodrigo Hilbert and presenter Fernanda Lima started dating in 2002. They went back and forth between 2005 and 2007. She dated director Ricardo Waddington, but got back together with Hilbert. They have 3 children and are still going strong today.
From February 2013 to October 2018, actress Bruna Marquezine and soccer player Neymar broke up and got back together a few times. Now, by all indications, the last term was final.
Actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2002 and were soon engaged. However, they broke up in 2004. Many years later, in 2021, they got back together and got married in July 2022.
Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber dated between late 2015 and early 2016. Then they had other relationships and got back together in 2018. They got married shortly after and have been together ever since.
Justin, by the way, had an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Selena Gomez, between 2011 and 2014.
In 2017, singer Léo Santana started dating his dancer, Lorena Improta. Six months later, they got engaged but broke up in March 2018. Then they got back together and broke up in July. Shortly after, they got it right and broke up once again, in 2019. However, they got it right and have been together ever since.
Actor Bruno Gagliasso and actress Giovanna Ewbank started dating in 2009, got married the following year and separated in 2012, when Gagliasso’s betrayal with model Carol Francischini became public. But they reconciled. They have 3 children and are happy together.
Actor Cauã Raymond and model Mariana Goldfarb started dating in 2016, ended in 2018; they resumed in a few months; but they soon departed again; and resumed. They got married in 2019 and have been together ever since.
Actors Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araújo met in 2004. She broke off an engagement to be with him, but they broke up two years later. They got involved with others, but came back soon after. They made the union official in 2011 and have 2 children.
