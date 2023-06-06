Mainam submits a complaint after the set house is closed and repairs to the Holvert car bridge resume in two weeks. News from Friesland of June 5

A couple of Menam received Marga Vanders, Mayor of Wadhoek Municipality, before the Council of State on Monday. That and much more in today’s news roundup.

The couple, along with two young children, hit the street in 2020 after cannabis farm paraphernalia was found in their home. The couple hopes that the closure order a The year is reversed and they also want compensation.

In November 2020, 855 used plant pots, two snail shells, carbon filters, 105 grow lamps, scales, sealed bags, hemp grit and cannabis tops were found in the couple’s shed and home. The police had received a report through Mailed Missdad Anonymous.

After Harry Styles’ concert, Ilona (19) from Harlingen sleeps on the floor of the Ziggo Dome

“,”I just woke up”, as Ilona van der Hoek (19) from Harlingen says Leeuwarder Courant Calls him on Monday at 1 pm. she had to have one sleep after another Crazy Night in Amsterdam.

Due to a major train failure on Sunday, she was not able to visit her aunt and uncle in Uithoorn after the Harry Styles concert. A top-notch evening at the Johan Cruyff Arena ended for him in a sleeping bag on the floor of the Zigo Dome.

Holvert car bridge repair resumed on 20 June

emergency crane used to temporarily raise a car bridge in a port holvert It is expected to be operational by the end of June. After a technical measurement on Monday morning, the Rijkswaterstaat concluded that it was wiser to prepare the renovation of the bridge more thoroughly. For the past few days, an emergency team has been trying to restore the system through the night.

A spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat says that this was operationally and logistically inconvenient, as a new problem kept arising that required new material.

Feasting Against Food Waste: Beautiful Dishes Made From Products That Would Disappear in the Bin LC Rewards

With a lot of food that ends up in containers every day most delicious dishes For making. They learn about it in a sneak peek into the Frieze port.

It was a feast for the taste buds. The dinner prepared by Sven Ykema and his classmates from the fridge port at Sneak was excellent. The great thing is that they created dishes from products that would otherwise end up in the wheelie bin. Preparation took ten weeks. The secret: lots of tasting, fine-tuning, and slowly getting closer to perfection.

Two minors have been arrested following a chase in Lemer. police dog bite suspected

on Sunday evening after a chase in the Lemmer two young boys Arrested at Leeuwarden and The Hague. The boys are suspected of stealing a car from the Korfmakerstraat in Leeuwarden. A few hours after the theft, a camera for automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) detected the car near Oosterzy.

Virum man convicted of misdemeanor assault for stolen pack of rolling tobacco and Documer acquitted

A quarrel over a stolen packet of tobacco, which ended in a scuffle, resulted in two men having to answer to a magistrate on Monday morning. One, a 35-year-old Dokkumar turned liberated , The second, a 26-year-old resident of Veerum, was convicted.

Wirumer didn’t agree with that conviction. After the magistrate imposed a community service order on him, the man threw his plastic cup, which had previously contained water, on the ground. Just before this he had argued that three people had confronted him in May last year.

And in further news:

, Tennis tournament ends in chaos , The people of Amsterdam celebrate the title at Leeuwarden, but Lauswalt protests. ‘extremely strange’

, mortgage : Long term mortgage rates are still falling this year.

* First beach day starts coming From Friday, there will be a heat wave with 25 to 28 degrees.

Editor’s Tip:

* Puzzle the whole world with john van hesteren , “Sometimes it’s best to sneak up on your middle finger”

* ‘Problems for Kees van Vanderen at SC Heerenveen, new SC Cambuur taking shape’ | Podcast Cocoa Radio

, the sustainable thirty : These are the initiatives in Denanthe, Groningen and Friesland you can vote for – Part 1