Maíra Cardi becomes a laughing stock by showing an impossible waist in a photo: “Show the truth”

Maíra Cardi becomes a laughing stock on social networks by showing a very thin waist; look

the coach Maíra Cardi generated controversy on social networks this Monday, 3, when she was accused of editing her waist in photos published on her profile. It all started when she reflected on her healthy routine.

“I hated the gym, I hated healthy food, I was sure that not having cellulite was a matter of genetics. I was flaccid and full of cellulite, in jeans I looked like a sculpture, but when I took my clothes off I wasn’t how I wanted to be”she said.

The former BBB said she managed to conquer a new body. “I ate a lot of snacks, ice cream and other products that took my life little by little without me having the slightest idea. My flaccid butt, full of cellulite and my small belly were never reasons for me to change, until the day that my thyroid cancer came along with the diagnosis that I would forever be on heart and thyroid medication!”she said.

Only in the comments, followers only had eyes for the influencer’s waist Maíra Cardi. “Beloved, where are your organs?”said one. “My dream is to have this waist, I’m going to make it in photoshop just like you”, mocked another. “Lack of responsibility to post a photo with this grotesque edition, post the real woman body”, declared another.

Look:

Maíra Cardi says she spends BRL 15,000 a month to feed employees

Influencer and Entrepreneur Maíra Cardi revealed that it spends an exorbitant amount on food per month to feed its employees. She explained why the high amount.

During an interview, she defended that the price was compatible with her values ​​as an employer. “I spend BRL 15,000 on supermarkets, because my employees eat exactly what I eat. I want these people to live comfortably.” defended.

“My daughter’s nanny leaves her children to take care of mine. I want her to have the same comfort in her house that I have in mine. I want her to eat at her house what I’m eating at mine”, explained Primo Rico’s girlfriend.

“I don’t want her to eat everything good and the best at my house, go to her house, there’s nothing for her to eat and she gets sad. She’ll come back with that sad energy. If I can change that…” , shared.