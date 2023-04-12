Maíra Cardi tattoos the initials of Thiago Nigro’s name

Maíra Cardi is completely in love with Thiago Nigro and does not hide it from anyone. Among the constant declarations of love for the financial coach, the influencer made one more, which surprised his followers: she tattooed his initials on her body. The information is from Leo Dias, columnist for Metrópoles, partner of Banda B.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram





In a recent story of the businesswoman on Instagram, it is possible to see the letters “T” and “N” tattooed on the fingers of her left hand. In the photo in question, she appears hugging Thiago on a plane and wrote in the caption: “Day to take care of my love”. See the record in the gallery below.

The two announced their relationship on March 1st and, according to the couple themselves, have not been apart since they started the relationship. The tributes of love for each other are constant and both Maíra and Thiago say they have never been so happy.

