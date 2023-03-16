Maisa Silva surprises fans when she appears accompanied by Maluma and Demi Lovato in the fashion show

Actress Maisa Silva appeared alongside Maluma and Demi Lovato when attending the fashion show in Miami

This Thursday, the 16th, Maisa Silva he left social networks in an uproar when he shared on his Instagram an international meeting he had on a parade.

The actress went to Miami, in the United States, to attend a Boss fashion show. The star of the series “Back to 15” was accompanied by the actor João Guilherme.

The young Brazilian appeared elegant for the show in a white pantsuit and large sunglasses. Maisa completed the look with a golden necklace.

In a short video, the artist showed that she sat next to João Guilherme and maluma. Still in the video, Maluma and Maisa spoke profanity in Portuguese. “Sorry mom for the bad word,” wrote the actress in the caption.

After the clip, Maisa shared two photos in which she appeared sitting with Maluma and Demi Lovato. The trio was all in white at the parade.

Playback: Instagram

Style!

On Wednesday, the actress Mayan honey surprised to be photographed at the airport wearing a stylish look.

The actress from the soap opera “Vai Na Fé” wore black pants and a black blouse, which was folded to become a cropped top and showed off her toned abdomen.