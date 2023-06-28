Maisie Peters learns how to fail in love

With a new, fresh break-up album, Maisie Peters is well ensconced in Taylor Swift’s wheelhouse, but she’s not quite there yet.

Maisie Peters good witch Warner

If the pop industry were a cycling peloton, Maisie Peters would be brought to the finish line in a chair. The 22-year-old Brit delivers energetic pop about good intentions and failures in love on her second album, and is at the wheel of Ed Sheeran (who took her on tour) and Taylor Swift (who praised her generously). The latter is specifically a reference: in ‘Wendy’, Peeters uses a Swiftian allegory about Neverland and Peter Pan – although the American paints his imagination with a finer brush.

Peters’ characters are often reminiscent of roles with which actress Zooey Deschanel achieved success: being manic pixie dream girls The men of whom only after packing up realize how much happiness they have brought in their lives. It sounds most believable in ‘You’re Just a Boy (And I’m Kind of a Man)’. But who sings like Peters that he’bloody motherfucker crazy‘ is, feel free to say more: now lives good witch In fresh, but brave pop.