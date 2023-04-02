Maisie Williams and Kaitlyn Dever almost nabbed the role of Ellie in The Last of Us

More than 100 actresses were analyzed to play the role of Ellie, the protagonist in HBO’s The Last of Us series, inspired by the eponymous game released for PlayStation platforms.

Series producer Craig Mazin and creative partner (and Naughty Dog co-president) Neil Druckmann ultimately cast actress Bella Ramsey.

But what a lot of people didn’t know is that actresses like Maisie Williams and Kaitlyn Dever came very close to nabbing the role of Ellie, as an extensive report on the series in The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Maisie Williams and Kaitlyn Dever, respectively.

You can check out an excerpt of the text below, which talks about this:

Finding Ellie has always been challenging. The show needed someone who could appear “tough and vulnerable and wise beyond her years and also with the potential for violence,” says Druckmann. They saw “tens and tens” for the paper. Ramsey’s Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams talked to Druckmann about the adaptation early on (back when it was still a movie). Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) even did a table read. By the time the HBO series appeared, all of the former potential candidates had aged out of consideration, so the search had to be redefined.

Anyway, the definitive choice for the role seems pretty sure. We’ll be able to see it up close very soon when the series premieres on HBO MAX on January 15th.

Wassup are you excited? Do you think the series will live up to the games?

