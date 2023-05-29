Major military exercise begins in northern Europe

On Monday, a large-scale exercise began in Scandinavia with around 150 fighter jets from various Western countries, including Belgium. This has been announced by the Finnish Air Force.

The exercise will continue till June 9. Finland, which recently became a member of NATO, is leading the ‘Arctic Challenge’ operation. These are exercises that are conducted every two years since 2013. Fourteen countries are participating this time: twelve NATO member states plus Sweden and Switzerland.

A variety of fighter aircraft are participating: French Rafale and Mirage fighter jets, Belgian, Danish and Dutch F-16s, Finnish and Swiss F-18s and Swedish Gripen aircraft, as well as F-35 aircraft from the US and several European countries.

Read this also. “There Is A Military Revolution Underway” With Ukraine As A Proving Ground: How Silicon Valley Could Be The Big Winner Of This War

The fighters will be based for exercises at the Pirkkala-Tampere base in northern Scandinavia and southern Finland.

The exercise coincides with a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo this week. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Finland on Thursday and Friday.

©AFP