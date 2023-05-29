Major military exercise begins in northern Europe

On Monday, a large-scale exercise began in Scandinavia with around 150 fighter jets from various Western countries, including Belgium. This has been announced by the Finnish Air Force.
Source: Belga
The exercise will continue till June 9. Finland, which recently became a member of NATO, is leading the ‘Arctic Challenge’ operation. These are exercises that are conducted every two years since 2013. Fourteen countries are participating this time: twelve NATO member states plus Sweden and Switzerland.
A variety of fighter aircraft are participating: French Rafale and Mirage fighter jets, Belgian, Danish and Dutch F-16s, Finnish and Swiss F-18s and Swedish Gripen aircraft, as well as F-35 aircraft from the US and several European countries.
The fighters will be based for exercises at the Pirkkala-Tampere base in northern Scandinavia and southern Finland.
The exercise coincides with a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo this week. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Finland on Thursday and Friday.
navo (translate to tag)