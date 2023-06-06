Major snooker match-fixing figures suspended for life: “heartbreaking they put young talent under pressure”

The most famous name among the ten Chinese players to be punished is Yan Bingtao. , © Jeffrey Gaines

The International Snooker Federation has issued two life suspensions over match-fixing scandals. They are Liang Wenbo and Li Hang. Eight other Chinese players got off with lighter penalties.

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao, the most famous name, will have to stay out of competition until December 11, 2027. The others involved were given suspensions of between two years and eleven months and five years and four months by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

The sanctions come because according to the disciplinary committee, Chinese professionals have made false matches for gambling purposes. The investigation was launched in August 2022 following a warning from the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). In recent weeks, everyone involved has been questioned in the hearings.

According to the federation, Wenbo and Hang were key figures and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Jason Ferguson, president of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, told The Guardian, “It’s heartbreaking to see some young, talented players go wrong under the pressure of two more experienced players.”

“This is a lesson to those who think they can cheat with impunity. At the same time, I am pleased that the commission of inquiry found no evidence of a widespread cheating culture in snooker.”

Bingtao, Lu Ning, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu, Chen Jifan, Zhao Jintong and Zhang Jiankang pleaded guilty and thus avoided life suspension.