Make the most beautiful beach flower during Zout Beach Flower Festival on August 19th (knock-heist)

On August 19 there will be the Zout Beach Flower Festival, or an actual market where children make paper beach flowers. Then the most beautiful beach shop and flower is chosen.

The paper beach flowers have been recognized as Flemish Heritage since 2021, and they want to highlight this even more in Knok-Heist. The Zoute Beach Flower Festival will take place on 19 August at Albert Beach. Participants between the ages of 3 and 12 pay 20 euros and in return receive a box with content and tutorials to be as original as possible. This way kids can make their own flowers already at home.

voting token

During the festival, which is also filled with fringe activities, participants are given one hour to set up a basic shop, including a counter, on the beach. Then the sales can begin. Traditionally you buy such a flower with the shells, but participants and visitors also receive a token to vote for the most original flower.

The sale will end at 3.30 pm and two prizes will be awarded in the evening. A jury composed by the organizer Compagnie Du Zoute chooses the most original shop, and the participant with the most tokens also receives a prize.