Make yourself ugly – Wel.nl

They dye their hair a deep black or shave their heads bald and bleach their eyebrows. It doesn’t make many women more beautiful, but they are fashionable. This is called ‘succubus chic’ or ‘the dehumanization of women’. Big stars like Julia Fox and Kylie Jenner also take part.

Social psychology professor Carlijn Massar explains to HLN: “It is surprising that women who make themselves ‘ugly’ still appear feminine and attractive. The look they’re aiming for is somewhat similar to what children look like: big eyes, bald head, narrow jawline, full lips.’

“These ‘baby features’ are not necessarily attractive to men. However there is probably a limited group that feel attracted towards it. The fact is that with these external characteristics, developmentally speaking, you activate a caring instinct. That reflection has been present in humans for hundreds of thousands of years.

He has an explanation for this trend. “Women want to emphasize that they are more than they look like and that they can actually do something. So I also see this trend as collective activism by women to break free from that sexual objectification.”

