Makers of New Barbie Movie Try a Hundred Shades of Pink: ‘Paint Runs Out in the World’ Show

hot new barbie The film starring Margot Robbie has lost a distinctive type of bright pink colour, claims the production designer responsible for it. It is unclear how severe the shortage was, but in any case, large amounts of money were needed to get everything on the set pink. The challenge was: How much pink?

“It was important to preserve childhood,” director Greta Gerwig says of her film against the trade magazine. architectural digest, This movie is for adults, but it should explain “why I fell in love with Barbie when I was a little girl,” says Gerwig. “I wanted pink to be very bright and almost everything Too much Will happen.”

Filming mainly took place on sets that were specially built for the film and thus had to be painted pink. According to production designer Sarah Greenwood, it “ran” on Rosco Brand neon-esque, fluorescent pink paint. “The world ran out of pink,” she laughs. It sounds hyperbolic, but it’s not entirely improbable: according to Greenwood, paint was the core of his work.

“What’s pink?” he asked in the first conversation indiewire, He pointed to a glass of grape juice, which is pink in some light but more beige in other light. Designers began working with painters to mix all kinds of shades of pink, from almost purple to beige. “We had over 100 shades of pink,” Greenwood said.

He eventually narrowed it down to about ten colors used in the film, such as on the three-story Barbie house built in the London studios for the film. “When we went to place the order, the company didn’t have enough pigment,” she said, referring to the way the paint is colored. “Everyone was trying to find more.”

The Roscoe company confirms that the creators got all the bright pink it had to offer, but adds that the ending may not be just because of the film. There was already a shortage of paint after Corona and due to production problems, writes Los Angeles Times,



barbie is not sexy

Part of the film’s ‘boyish’ atmosphere is that Barbie is not sexy. “She’s a plastic doll. She has no organs, she has no reproductive organs. If she doesn’t, does she feel sexual desires? No, I don’t think so,” Margot Robbie recently he said the trend, In other words: People may think of Barbie as something sexy, but: ‘She should never be sexy. Yes, she can wear short skirts, but only because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her ass.”

The film won’t release till July 21, but has been doing the rounds on social media for months. This is partly due to the precise casting of Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken), who come as close as humanly possible to the doll couple. For example, think about Margot’s weak leg in a trailer.

Chrissy Teigen, who used to be a top model, couldn’t believe her eyes. “Everything I need to know about this shot,” she replied in a tweet that got 228,000 likes. How many did it take, was she holding on to something, was she hanging from something, is the floor sticky, did she have feet, who did the pedicure? I really want a documentary about this scene.’



