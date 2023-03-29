‘Makes me feel loved’

This Wednesday, March 29, the singer Billie Eilish shook Justin Bieber’s fans by revealing, during a conversation, how important the artist is in his life. The singer’s statement moved fans of the pop idol. It is worth remembering that Bieber was a rage among young people as soon as he started his career, and Billie Eilish was part of the millions of fans that the singer conquered.

During the onan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Billie Eilish opened her heart: “I am so grateful that he is in my life. I don’t even know how to explain it… I’m really grateful for him. The way he was there for me when I needed him, and he needed me too… we talk about that a lot. It could have just been an “oh ok you’re a fan cool bye” or “yeah that’s me” snapped a picture and nothing else but he’s still not giving up on me,” she began.

Then, Billie explains better the intensity of her relationship with Justin Bieber: “I know that sounds stupid, but it’s true. He really makes me feel very loved and seen. Justin is always talking to me, in the sweetest and most comfortable ways of saying “you’re not alone in this, I’m here”, says the famous.

To complete, the young woman still talks about a statement from the Canadian who broke her heart: “We talked good hours the other day about this life that has been weighing me down, the ‘swimming pool I’m drowning in’, and he said something heartbreaking… it was like, ‘I’m really glad you have me to talk to about this, because I really understand. Virtually no one in the world other than you and me and a few others knows what that’s like. I really wish I had had a ‘me’ to talk to when I started doing and going through all this, because I didn’t and I was alone’”.

