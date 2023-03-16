Makeup artist from the region, known in the world of celebrities, reveals makeup trends for Summer 2023 | Vanguard TV

When it comes to beauty and impactful makeup, Júlia Cavalheiro is a reference in the world of celebrities. Always attentive to the novelties presented in the main international fashion shows, she knows well what will or will not become a trend in Brazil. And around here, vibrant colors, sparkles, glitter and well-lit skin are already the productions that are killing it. But, you have to be careful not to overdo it, right?

So, check out four makeup styles selected by the makeup artist and find out how to use them to enjoy the summer and adapt to the season’s new trends. Júlia Cavalheiro was born in Guaratinguetá, a city in the Paraíba Valley, in the interior of São Paulo.

Blush

Blush has come back super high in recent years and will continue even more in 2023, with many options such as cream, liquid and powder. Many international and national brands are investing in lines with these products, such as Rare Beauty by Selena Gomes, which arrived in Brazil recently.

The blush brings life to the face, the ”sunburned” style that is the product on the nose and cheek has already taken over videos from celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Tiktok influencers.

A good tip is to use cream blush, it gives a more natural and fresh look to the skin. To achieve this effect, use a sponge, tapping without dragging.

Sparkling and futuristic

Sparkling eyes are a trend in Europe and will also be in vogue in Brazil in 2023. The holographic took over the catwalks, as well as glitter and metallic eyeshadow. Bet on colors and textures. This effect is an optical phenomenon that changes color depending on the light.

The current generation is investing in multichromatic pigments that highlight the look. On Instagram, these productions also gained strength and are among the most daring, who love innovation.

jewelry and rhinestones

Jewelry will be a strong point for 2023, making the face a living art. The 3D trend is with everything, giving even more prominence to the face and body.

Several red carpet celebrities have already adhered to temporary adornments like Addison Rae and Gigi Hadid. With the help of an eyelash glue you can use the rhinestones. Abuse creativity!

Gloss

Matte lipstick has been used a lot in recent years, now what’s on the rise is gloss. This product enhances the lips. Today, on the market, there are several types of products, between those that increase the mouth and the sparkling ones. The gloss is more natural and at the same time chic.

If you like something more ”power”, you can also use it over a lipstick with color, like the red one that never goes out of style!

By following these tips, playing with colors (no exaggeration, eh) and with a lot of creativity, you’ll walk the runway this summer with style and, of course, in total harmony with fashion.

About Julia Cavalheiro

Julia Cavalheiro is 23 years old, was born in Guaratinguetá/SP and has been passionate about makeup since she was a child. Early on, at 14, Julia was already working with make-up. After attending a few salons, she started her first TV job. At the age of 17, she started working on TV Aparecida.