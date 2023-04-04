Malaga Open and Questie come together

Malaga Open and questie have come together to offer video game fans a unique experience on the Questie platform. He Malaga Open thus becomes a community in which fans can complete challenges in video games and social networks and win fantastic prizes.

He Malaga Open is a esports competition of League of Legends and Valorant that will be held during the Month of May so on-line. The teams ranked in League of Legends and Valorant will play the finals in Malaga he 3 of Junewith a prize pool of €750 per game. The event is part of Storm Circuitbeing a competition TIER 2which makes it a key stop to qualify for the playoffs of the circuit.

For his part, questie is a developed platform by the Spanish startup kaikoo for revolutionize marketing campaigns in the gaming ecosystem. With Questie, the brands they can build a community for your target audience around their products and services, offering challenges related to users’ favorite video games and social networks and rewarding fidelity of their followers with special promotions.

The collaboration between Málaga Open and Questie represents a unique opportunity for fans of video games participate in an active and dynamic communitywhere they can compete and win prizes. Both companies hope that this alliance is the beginning of a long-term relationship, in which they can continue to offer innovative and exciting experiences for the gaming community.

The alliance between Málaga Open and Questie, two entities from Málaga, is an initiative that seeks to create a unique space for fans of esports and video games. With the purpose of taking the esports experience to a more interactive and dynamic level, they have created a community on the Questie platform.

The platform is free and can be accessed from this link. In addition, it is available for users in Spain and Latin America.