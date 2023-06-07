Malicious ‘cat killer’ Antonio Tiberi will soon make his debut for Bahrain Victorias

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonio Tiberi will ride in the Bahrain Victorious jersey at the Tour de Suisse. The 21-year-old Italian was disgraced after being convicted of shooting a minister’s cat. Trek-Segafredo then decided to suspend him.

The story begins at the beginning of this year. Tiberi had bought himself an air rifle and was trying out his device. In his own words, to his own surprise, a cat died after being shot from a distance. However, that cat was adopted by Federico Pedini Amati, the tourism minister in the dwarf state of San Marino. He thought it was not possible that someone who shot a cat could get away with a fine of four thousand euros.

He was ‘not happy’ with the way the young promising Italian made it in the media at Trek-Segafredo. Initially, the rider was suspended and fined, but the contract was terminated by mutual agreement in late April.

So in the meantime the search for a new employer would have been over. According to Gazette Tiberi, a former world junior time trial champion, will soon make his debut for his new employer Bahrain Victorious at the Tour of Switzerland (June 11 to 18).