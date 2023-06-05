Man arrested after 60 kilometer chase in which a police motor is injured (Binneland)

The police arrested a youth after a chase of about one kilometer on Thursday afternoon, in which the police motorcycle was injured. The Dutch suspect fled a check in Hasselt and was caught more than 60 kilometers away in Nierhaaren (Lanaken).

It was a police patrol from the riot team of the local LRH police who spotted the suspect on the Oude Luikerbaan in Hasselt on Thursday afternoon. They would have been acts that could be linked to possible drug trafficking.

The police officer, who was on his bicycle, wanted to check on the man and called in the help of a police car in case something was amiss. The 24-year-old suspect from Maastricht, Netherlands, escaped control and fled in his car. During the flight, the police officers managed to jump on their bicycles just in time. Two of the three bikes parked there were damaged. A Combi was also a hit.

injured motorcycle

LRH police gave chase while the driver drove towards Lumen via the highway. They received support from the Federal Road Police and the Beringen-Haam-Tessenderloe zone. At the height of Cleverblad, the fleeing motorist turned highway. He turned and took the E314 towards the Netherlands. While everything was done to stop the suspect’s car, the escapee took an exit in Maasmechelen. The police motorcycle met with an accident here. The man got injured. Several serious traffic violations were also found along the way.

Through the exit at Maasmechelen it went in the direction of Neurhein (Lanaken). There, the pursuing agents, together with colleagues from Lanken-Masmchelen and Bilgen-Hoselt-Riemst, were able to intercept him. This catering business took place on Staatsbahn near Mombasa Coffeemakers. The absconders went to the terrace here.

fled on foot

“Suddenly I look behind me and I see a car coming round the corner. And then there was the collision,” says Esma from Maastricht. He was in the business of catering. “After the accident the man got out of the car and tried to escape from the police. But he didn’t go very far. He immediately accused her. They too went right behind him. All police cars. I don’t know what happened, but it was weird to watch.”

The absconding accused was arrested and taken to Hasselt police station for questioning. LRH police is probing the matter. The exact circumstances are not yet known. A number of violations have been established and the necessary reports have been drawn up by the Highway Police and local police areas.