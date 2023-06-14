Man dragged about 3km on hood of a car: “He asked to stop 14 times, but the driver kept driving” (Binnenland)

“Dangerous situations, like a movie script.” The 30-year-old driver’s lawyer spoke in court at the turnout of the facts of hallucinations after the collision in Lakdal. A man was on trial for allegedly dragging the driver on the hood of his car for nearly three kilometers in an inebriated state after the accident. During the hellish ride, the victim contacted emergency services with her mobile phone.

The bizarre incident of road rage, which the judge should rule on, occurred on April 9, 2022 at the roundabout of Nieuwebain and Borgstraat in Groot-Worst (Laakdal). Dog trainer Jelte van Camp (30) of Diest was returning from a competition in the Netherlands when his car collided with the FVL’s vehicle from Tessenderlo at that roundabout. Both the parties went to the parking lot of a nearby night shop to fill the form of collision, but then things got worse.

“VL ​​was very drunk and refused to fill the documents. He claimed that his wife was about to give birth,” explained Diestenaar’s lawyer, Master Britt Vanluyten. “He then hit my client twice and threw her on the hood of his vehicle. More than ten times he asked to stop , but the defendant drove faster and faster and also took sharp turns. The driver did not wave his index finger and refused to stop. My client clung to the hood and was afraid that he might run away if he let go.”

sound recording

About three kilometers further, near Meilerstraat, the unfortunate man was still thrown from the car. “When I was caught, I was able to turn on the camera on my mobile phone. In the meantime I informed the police emergency centre”, Jelte van Camp testified in court. “It still hurts when I think about it. When I fell from the car, it took the police another hour to find me.” The victim reported that he had been unable to work for more than four months. The Public Prosecution Service requested that FVL be sentenced to an effective prison term of eight months for willful assault and grievous hurt.

“The victim lay on the hood of the defendant for 2.8 kilometers while he was driving at a speed of at least 100 kilometers per hour,” said public prosecutor Veerle van Gorp. “According to the respondent, the man lay down on the hood to stop himself from going. He might have been dragged only twenty meters but that is not correct. We have audio and video recordings of over seven minutes in which the victim screamed fourteen times. asked to stop.

not scooped

VL was represented by his lawyer at the court in Turnhout on Monday. The defense denied confrontation and initially asked for an acquittal. “My client has an SUV. If that vehicle leaves, you will not be scooped up, but must run away,” said Master Pascal Malumgre, the driver’s attorney. “If you lie on the hood, you definitely need to hold both your hands, especially at 100 kmph. You just can’t use your cell phone.

The court will pronounce its verdict on 11 September.