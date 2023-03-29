Man jailed for 16 years after being falsely accused of rape gets $5.5 million in settlement

Anthony Broadwater spent 16 years in prison and four decades falsely accused of rape before being exonerated.

He is now expected to receive $5.5 million in a settlement with the state of New York, his lawyers said Monday.

Broadwater was accused in 1981 of raping author Alice Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University, a conviction that was overturned in 2021 – 40 years later.

One of his attorneys, David Hammond, said Monday that the agreement was signed by attorneys for Broadwater and attorneys for New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“I appreciate what Attorney General James has done and I hope and pray that others in my situation can achieve the same measure of justice. We all suffer from shattered lives,” Broadwater said in a statement shared by Hammond.

“Obviously, no amount of money can erase the injustices that Mr. Broadwater has suffered, but the agreement now officially recognizes them,” Sebold said through a spokesman.

Mrs. Sebold was raped in a park near campus when she was 18, when she was a freshman at Syracuse.

She wrote about the rape and the ensuing accusation in her 1999 memoir. Lucky you.

In 2002, his novel The Lovely Bones was published. It follows the aftermath of a teenage girl being raped and murdered. It was later adapted into a film starring Saoirse Ronan, Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci.

Ms Sebold, a white woman, outlined in Lucky you how she saw a black man on the street months after she was raped, and that she was sure it was the man who attacked her.

The man was referred to by the pseudonym Gregory Madison in the book.

“He was smiling as he approached. He recognized me. It was a walk in the park for him; he met an acquaintance on the street,” she wrote. “’Hey, girl,’ he said. ‘Don’t I know you from somewhere?’”

Mr. Broadwater was then arrested by the police, but when he came across her appearance in a police queue, Mrs. Sebold chose a different man as her attacker. But Broadwater was still tried and convicted in 1982. On the witness stand, Sebold said he raped her and an expert said microscopic analysis of the hair linked him to the crime.

The Department of Justice has since qualified such an analysis as junk science.

Broadwater, who was released from prison in 1999, had to register as a sex offender until November 2021, when his conviction was overturned.

Syracuse is included in Onondaga County. Its district attorney, William Fitzpatrick, joined the motion to vacate. He noted that witness IDs are often unreliable, especially across racial lines.

The deal has to be approved by a judge before it can go ahead.

“Anthony Broadwater was convicted of a crime he never committed and was jailed despite his innocence. While we cannot undo the mistakes of more than four decades ago, this settlement is a critical step in delivering some semblance of justice to Mr. Broadwater,” James told the AP in a statement.

Mr. Broadwater filed a federal-level civil rights lawsuit against Onondaga County, the city of Syracuse, an assistant district attorney, and a police officer involved in her prosecution.

In 2021, Ms. Sebold apologized to Mr. Broadwater in a statement shared on Medium.

“As a traumatized 18-year-old rape victim, I chose to put my faith in the American legal system. My goal in 1982 was justice – not perpetuating injustice. And certainly not to forever and irreparably alter a young man’s life for the same crime that altered mine,” she wrote.