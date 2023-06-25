Man jailed for five years for hacking prominent Twitter account

NOS News, Today, 17:13

A 24-year-old British man involved in the hacking of prominent Twitter accounts has been sentenced to five years in prison. In 2020, the man, along with others in his hacker group, gained access to the accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and tech companies like Uber and Apple.

In all, they hacked 130 accounts. They then posted fake messages in which the accounts promised followers that they would double their investment if they transferred the cryptocurrency.

screenshot/nos Tweet sent from Elon Musk’s account

A total of 100,000 Euros were transferred to the scammers. The money was sent immediately.

The hackers gained access to the accounts by calling Twitter employees. They managed to persuade him to share his login details. This allowed hackers to penetrate the internal systems of the social medium.

In addition to this man, a Briton and two Americans have been accused of bitcoin scams in recent years.

multiple offenses

The now convicted Briton was arrested in Spain two years ago in connection with the hack. He was extradited to the United States in April.