Man seriously injured in broad daylight stabbing during street fight (Oostend)

A 34-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed after a heated argument in Ostend on Wednesday. The stabbing incident took place near the primary school in broad daylight. According to eyewitnesses, the criminals stabbed with the intention of killing.

The area around Torhaussteinweg near Mack Leodplein in Ostend was in turmoil shortly after noon. The incident happened right after school close to a kindergarten and primary school. Near a vegetable seller’s shop, at the corner of Oude Mollenstraat, two men got into a fight.

A laborer working nearby said, ‘Our attention was drawn by the loud shouting. “Among the cars, two men ran to the other side of the road, shouting. One of them eventually stabbed him with a knife. (read more below photo)

The victim has left behind a trail of blood. , © Jeffrey Rose

According to eyewitnesses, the criminals stabbed with the intention of killing. The victim stumbled to the other side of the road, but eventually collapsed there. “Then we saw the perpetrator walking through Frere Obernstraat in the direction of Vlaams Plein,” it continues. At the spot where the man drowned – just opposite the New Passage Cafe, which was closed at the time of the facts – a large pool of blood could be seen. Trails of blood run across Torhoutesteenweg.

out of danger

Police immediately arrived in large numbers and an ambulance and MUG also reached the spot where the man was stabbed. There the victim was given first aid. He was eventually taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The youth was said to be out of danger.

According to eyewitnesses, the criminal has been in the area for some time, but does not have a permanent home. Police is raiding the area and looking for the culprit. The corner of Frere Orbenstraat and Torhaussteinweg was closed for the time being.