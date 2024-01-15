Man wanted in corruption conspiracy at PDVSA caught in Argentina (video)

The Argentine Federal Police arrested an Argentine citizen in the Entre Ríos province this Thursday with an international arrest warrant, which was required by the Venezuelan justice system for the crime of “illicit trafficking in strategic materials, money laundering and contraband.” ,

By: we monitor

The detained individual is part of a corruption network that includes senior officials of the Nicolás Maduro regime, including the former vice president and former president of Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), Tarek El Aissami.

The Interpol National Central Office in Caracas had issued a red alert for several people linked to a corruption scheme in the marketing of PDVSA crude oil. These include an Argentine citizen detained by the PFA, accused in the “PDVSA-Crypto” case, for which the Venezuelan Public Ministry has also requested the arrest of four other international operators.

“The arrested person will be the handler and undercover person of another fugitive of Italian nationality, possibly a key member of the criminal structure,” said the press release published by the Argentine Ministry of Security.

