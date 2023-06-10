Manchester City and the Sheikh finally have the Champions League



It was not the game of the virtually invisible Erling Haaland, nor of the retired Kevin de Bruyne, usually the star of the team. It was the game of Rodrigo Hernández Cassante, 26 years old, Spaniard, engine in midfield, scorer that was decisive in a duel that was a typical final: mystery. Only victory matters. Strategy pushes personal quality into the background.

This they will be the worst in town. The spell is broken. Sheikh Mansour of the United Arab Emirates, who bought City in 2008 and invested over a billion in the team, watched from the stands of Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium as his investment model finally won the cup, the only prize missing from the cupboard . Of course, Citi has been charged with more than a hundred allegations against financial fairness, and the ramifications could be enormous, but that didn’t count tonight. It was the night of victory that had to come, because all that money was going to be the main prize for good players and a good coach.

At a stage when the chances of a sensational win for Internazionale were rising, City scored one of the stars in this season’s Champions League through Spaniard Rodri or Rodrigo. He fired the ball perfectly halfway through the second half, from about fourteen yards after a deflected cross from Bernardo Silva. Goalkeeper Onana had no chance, partly because Darmian and Kalhanoglu were exactly opposite each other and Darmian fluttered.

Inter’s plan failed in the end. Big disruptions from Internazionale dashed and dragged the light blue machine to 1-0, which has been flattened by almost everyone this season. He pushed the machine off the track, tried to puncture the tire and put sand in the oil. City, the team of top-tempo template football, were not a shadow of their best selves.

The team of Pep Guardiola, the man of strategy, the Spaniard who thinks so much that he sometimes believes it is too much of everything, seemed to fade in the evening in Istanbul. Pale like a sky blue shirt. That was the charm of this final. No technical highlights, because there were hardly any. Not a city swing, but a plan to disrupt, was taking shape. Simone Inzaghi’s team, which had hardly any exposure to the outside world, was fully prepared for the opponent. Football from the heart.

Inter were therefore hampered, often playing the long ball, to reduce City’s early confusion. Inter went fearlessly across the field in duels, and sometimes appeared suddenly with four or five men. And shortly after City’s only chance before half-time, from Erling Haaland on Kevin De Bruyne’s instructions, De Bruyne was injured, just as in the final against Chelsea two years earlier.

There was a momentary gloom in the eyes of the players of the town as their conductor disappeared from shore. Meanwhile, the Italian disruptions continued, although Inter were no longer dangerous offensively. If there was ever any danger, it was due to the occasional awkward kick from goalkeeper Ederson, or fifteen minutes after the break, due to a miscommunication between Akanji and Ederson, which Lautaro Martínez could not take advantage of. He should have passed the ball back to Belgium striker Lukaku, who had just come on for Dzeko.

Inter came back and came close to equalizing three times. First when defender DeMarco hit the crossbar with a header. Denzel Dumfries, who was replaced shortly after, opened the chance with a header duel. Shortly before the end, goalkeeper Ederson made saves on two headers, one of which was by Lukaku.

But the cup was won by another Dutchman: Nathan Eke, recovering from an injury, was sound and almost flawless in the left zone of defense. First Dutch winner since Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum with Liverpool in 2019. and Guardiola, who won his third Champions League with Barcelona after 2009 and 2011, with a team that could play better football than the city of today.