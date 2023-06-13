Manchester City parade is hijacked by drunken party animal Jack Grealish: “I haven’t slept since Saturday, I think”

The triumphal procession through Manchester was due to start an hour earlier, but was postponed due to the risk of a thunderstorm. Manchester City supporters did not let this get to their hearts and despite heavy rain, they thronged the city to catch a glimpse of their heroes and join in the festivities. This caused a stir among supporters and players.

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish turned out to be the biggest party animals. “I don’t think I’ve slept since Saturday,” laughed the Englishman, who provided some of the iconic pics.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

But Kevin De Bruyne also enjoyed the cheers of the crowd. The Red Devil played a key role in Citizens’ Champions League victory with two goals and seven assists in ten games, but had to leave the scene after 36 minutes due to a hamstring injury. However, this did not reduce the happiness.

Manchester City won the Champions League for the first time in their history on Saturday after Romelu Lukaku’s 1-0 win in the final against Inter Milan. With this, the citizens completed their historic treble. Apart from the Champions League, Man City have also won the FA Cup and the national title this season. In England, only city rivals Manchester United have done so before, notably in 1999.