Manchester City starts with Kevin De Bruyne at base, Romelu Lukaku starts on the bench at Inter in Champions League final

Manchester City and Inter will clash in the final battle of the Champions League at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul from 9 pm on Saturday. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) starts at the kick-off, with Romelu Lukaku (Inter) having to be content with a place on the reserve bench.

Pep Guardiola sends his attacking team out onto the grass, while Simone Inzaghi’s starting eleven also has no big surprises in store.

City are in the final of the Champions Ball for the second time. In 2021, Chelsea lost by the smallest margin. The city has only one European trophy on its list of honours, with the 1970 European Cup Winners’ Cup. Inter’s European honors list looks more impressive. The Nerazzurri have already won the European Cup three times (1964, 1965 and 2010), in addition to three final victories in the UEFA Cup (1991, 1994 and 1998) and one victory in the Club World Cup (2010).

Set-up:

Manchester City: Ederson – Akanji, Dias, Ake – Stones, Rodri – Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan (cap.), Grealish – Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola

Inter: Onana – Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries – Barela, Brozovic (cap.), Calhanoglu, Dimarco – Lautaro, Dzeko

Coach: Simone Inzaghi

