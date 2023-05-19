Maneater PC Game Full Version Free Download 2020

about this game

Maneater is a single player action RPG set in the harsh waters of the Gulf Coast. Fight to survive in the vast ocean, where danger lurks at every robbery. Your best equipment is your wit, your chin, and your uncanny potential for compliance as you eat. Everything is on the menu… Kill or be killed.

Become a Maniac

Become a giant bull shark and threaten coastal waterways. Rip swimmers and divers limb from limb and give humans a reason to fear you.

big open international exploration

Role-play and customize your shark with different stat-push structures. Evolve unique elements of your body to improve functionality or ramp up ferocity to indulge in a fast prey frenzy.

experienced team

Behind Depth and Killing Floor, our goal is to take the feeling of gambling like a shark to a new level as an early entry into the game, and develop fully unmarried players to engage players in the challenge. from start to finish. Gritty, visceral and heart-thumping action games are our calling.

