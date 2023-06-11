Mannequin frontman caught in intimate kiss with another woman

However, the Maneskin frontman has issued a statement. He shared a message on Instagram that he and his girlfriend have ended their relationship after six years. “A few days ago, Giorgia and I decided to separate, so there was no deception. I am very sorry. I hope this does not negatively affect Giorgia’s image and I ask you to respect the sensitivity of the moment.” say for.”

The girl Damiano was kissing passionately in a club is said to be 22-year-old model Martina Taglianti. Giorgia did not react to the situation at first, but promptly unfollowed all members of Menskin and Martina on Instagram.

Today, followed a statement from Giorgia in which she said that their relationship, by mutual agreement, was not monogamous and therefore not the root of the problem. However, to protect yourself in delicate news break up, he explicitly asked for discretion in his public life. At least until the day they publicly announced their separation.

She doesn’t blame Damiano for people making mistakes, but she does regret how things turned out. She further asks for respect for him as human being and for their love which has been very strong, intense and deep.