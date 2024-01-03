Manny Machado talks about Juan Soto at Spring Training 2024

lack of juan soto in groups San Diego Padres, This thing did not seem elusive to his countrymen manny machadowho reported to spring training mlbMissing your friend.

San Diego Padres Will have to deal with adverse consequences during the regular program of major League Baseball, for a start, blake snell And juan soto They will no longer be in the Californian ninth: one was replaced by new York Yankees And the other is still one of the valuable pieces of free agency.





Pitchers, catchers and position players are already starting their practices at their respective training complexes. having said that, manny machado He appeared this Tuesday, February 13, to meet his teammates and start the first leg of the season on February 24. Before that, they will get an appointment here soul, Koreato open the first two games against los angeles dodgers,

Manny Machado breaks silence on Juan Soto’s absence with San Diego Padres

juan soto was combined with Fernando Tatis Jr. And manny machado Formed as one of the scariest trios in the game, a trio that will no longer be together until at least 2024, as the left-handed outfielder will enter free agency at the end of the calendar.

However, manny machado He expressed what it means to be separated from his compatriots when commitments begin: “We have confidence in the people we have (but) obviously no one can replace them.” (Juan) Soto, He is the best player in the game. “It is irreparable.” in conversation with Bob Nightingale, USA TODAY correspondent,

Statistically speaking, Machado and Soto combined for 296 hits, representing a .264 batting average, with 119 extra-base hits in 2023.