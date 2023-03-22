Mansion of 388 million makes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck experience turmoil in marriage. Understand the controversy! :

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at an impasse in their relationship. All the following information is from the international site Marca

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not been successful in looking for a mansion to live in

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not reached an agreement on a new property and, according to the publication, ‘things only seem to be getting more tense between the two’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck envisioned a mansion in Pacific Palisades, California, valued at 64 million reais (approximately R$ 338 million, according to current quotations)

Ben Affleck Is In Love With The Property And Very Willing To Get The Deal Done

Jennifer Lopez is not convinced that this is the ideal house and there are chances that the agreement does not materialize, something that had already happened on other occasions.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pulled out of buying a $34.5 million home in February

Last year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relinquished a $50 million estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rent a mansion while they don’t find the perfect house

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their relationship in 2021 after a relationship much commented on by the media in the early 2000s

