Mansion of 388 million makes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck experience turmoil in marriage. Understand the controversy! :

1/10 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at an impasse in their relationship. All the following information is from the international site Marca

2/10 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not been successful in looking for a mansion to live in

3/10 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not reached an agreement on a new property and, according to the publication, ‘things only seem to be getting more tense between the two’

4/10 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck envisioned a mansion in Pacific Palisades, California, valued at 64 million reais (approximately R$ 338 million, according to current quotations)

5/10 Ben Affleck Is In Love With The Property And Very Willing To Get The Deal Done

6/10 Jennifer Lopez is not convinced that this is the ideal house and there are chances that the agreement does not materialize, something that had already happened on other occasions.

7/10 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pulled out of buying a $34.5 million home in February

8/10 Last year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relinquished a $50 million estate

9/10 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rent a mansion while they don’t find the perfect house