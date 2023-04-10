Manu Gavassi appears with discolored eyebrows. Would you use?

This weekend, Manu Gavassi took a ride on the trend that exploded in the 1960s and 1970s and appeared with bleached eyebrows. “In another life I would be like this without a doubt,” wrote the singer and actress. With shoulder-length black hair, the browless look was even more evident.



Comments on the new look were divided. “Friend, I loved you with discolored eyebrows”, said Liniker. “Amei”, was the commentary by Marcella Rica and Maju Trindade. Thelminha, beauty stylist Fernando Torquatto, actress Maria Ribeiro also supported the initiative. Singer João Guilherme also commented: “Stay like this, it’s chic”.

Several other followers were not happy with the “change”. “She looks like everything, except herself! I didn’t even recognize her”, said one. “Me at 6 years old after shaving my eyebrow,” wrote another.

Opinions aside, the technique used by Manu seems to be temporary, sticking the threads to the skin and applying a lighter colorant. In fact, it’s the most practical solution for those who don’t want anything definitive. The trend, by the way, has been appearing for a few seasons, either in fashion shows or on red carpets.

At the 2022 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner, half-sister of kim kardashian, bet on the trend, which practically erases the eyebrows, drastically changing the appearance of the model, who had dyed her hair red. See how the makeup focus is on the eye area.

At the same event, other celebrities also opted for bleached eyebrows. Actress Maise Williams was one of them. As she is blonde, in general, the strands over her eyes are already quite clear. The contrast, however, was even more evident due to the look used, which had a kind of black cap taking the place of hair.

The plus size model Precious Lee also joined the trend of bleached eyebrows, which were even more evident with the transparent look, which takes a kind of hood, enhancing the face. She wears the Altuzarra look and makeup was done by Marcelo Gutierrez.

The Versace fashion show, in February 2022, for the autumn-winter collection, also showed models with bleached eyebrows, such as sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as Korean Sora Choi (see photo carousel).