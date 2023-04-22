Manute on Jokers: “We would love to have a roster in the LLA”

Manute spoke with CodigoEsports giving exclusives about what his projects are in Jokers. Find out everything he said here.

Manute, the renowned content creator who even has a phrase within League of Legends, has spoken with CodigoEsports in an interview about his future projects after becoming the owner and director of Jokers. Let’s see what he said and what he has in store for the Spanish club.

Also read: TFT: What does Latin America need to continue growing?

-How do you see the TFT scene in Latam?

-«The first thing I see is that it is something super emerging and that the community starts from some incredible values, something that I have not even found in Spain. I believe that a good example can be set and potential developed, through face-to-face and online events, hard work is being done and not only in the last face-to-face event that we have done, but in general the work that those in Latin America are already doing, in Argentina it is being very big. It is a matter of time before we reach a solid structure and the possibility of incorporating brands and generating business”.

Manute, organizer of the TFT Argentina Cup at Gamergy 2023 together with QiQi.

– What do you think is the business model at TFT?

-«The business model at TFT right now does not exist. It is an emerging game and it is clear that right now it is not profitable for a club to hire players and pay them a salary because they are not monetizable, they are not public figures unless they are streamers. In principle that formula is not working, the few clubs that have invested in players have not seen a real return immediately. So There are two ways to guide the business model: one is to continue doing that and look for a response in the medium or long term. The second is to work around events. Create events between content creators that have reach and be able to sell it to a brand. It is not an easy task, but I think it is where the shots should go, both at the club level and at companies that promote events. In Jokers we are going to bet on something like that. There is going to be a person that I cannot say who is going to lead that project and he will be in charge of giving all the details ».

– How does Latin America fit into your Joker projects?

-«All the projects I have include Latin America and Spain. Since I started being a content creator, I took that into account, for the simple fact that there is a large community in Latin America that supports me and they are super important to me. Right now I have a very interesting structure through which, between the Jokers project and my collaboration with companies like Riot or GGTECH, I can develop events in LATAM. It is the example of the Argentine TFT Cup that I have organized with QiQi and continue to develop the industry with our feet on the ground.

Manute was the organizer of the 2023 Gamergy Pulses Charity.

-What makes you say “I want to take over this Jokers project”?

-“Basically I have a very leading profile. My involvement in esports clubs has never been as a content creator commanded to “put this tweet” or “talk about this brand.” I’ve always looked for a little bit of extra prominence. At Giants, my previous club, the formula as a brand ambassador went beyond content creation and so on, but it lost value over time. When looking for a new project, I announced that I was open to any type of proposal and I had many proposals from clubs in the LLA (Latin American League) as well as the Super League. I stayed with Jokers because it is an emerging club and it has everything to develop and starting from 0 is going to be very rewarding. I am the owner of the club and when I feel it mine I really want to blow up the project. I can do what I consider appropriate. It also coincides with the fact that the boys are from the city where I live, Pamplona ».

-What are Jokers’ projects in terms of esports?

-«Jokers is an emerging team on the scene, it has only been around for two years and works in Spain with LoL and FIFA. The idea right now is to develop a structure that allows us to cover many more things. In the coming weeks we will announce the Super League roster that is going to be excessively competitive and then other esports from there. The first thing will be Teamfight Tactics, the Valorant section is a medium-term objective because we believe that the development of esports goes through Valorant and we are evaluating a proposal for CS:GO 2. Then we would address the issue of Latin America, in Jokers we would love to have a roster there. We have opportunities to work in regional leagues but our goal would be the LLA. We know that in the short term it is impossible but we want to work on it.”

-How do you think Jokers fans can be generated beyond Manute fans?

-“There is a movement that emerged at the time I said Jokers was my club. I am a content creator who gets along well with the whole ecosystem and so there are many creators who have decided to support the project organically. Right now there are almost 30 top content creators who are supporting the project and I have another 50 interested in the Twitter DM that I honestly have not had a chance to read them. What I want to say is a movement is building to support the team and as soon as the next projects are announced it’s going to be an explosion. Creators like ElKevo, xChronoFox, NickDaBoom, Nissaxter, Zeling and many more front-line fans support Jokers.”

Manute present at Gamergy 2023, meeting his fans.

Apparently and as Manute explained, Jokers will have a great impact on the entire esports scene, including Latin America in a large number of their projects. We will have to see how the next steps of the Spanish content creator turn out.